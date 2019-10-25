English
Miller and Quartararo off to a flying start Down Under

By
Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo
The home hero and the rookie saddle up Down Under

Bengaluru, October 25: Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at the Phillip Island circuit on Sunday (October 27), MotoGP riders Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) took time off to ride between the nearly 250km stretch along the coastline of the state of Victoria , passing through the Great Ocean Road.

The duo, who are in the business of riding and Ducati and Yamaha are very much in the business of bikes. And so, it was time to saddle up for a trip to the Island, with a little helicopter action thrown in for good measure.

With two stretches of the Great Ocean Road temporarily closed for the event, Miller and Quartararo had the run of the scenery around seaside town Lorne, and the two opened the throttle to blast alongside the ocean for a few kilometers, as well as making a stop off for an awesome ride down Lorne Pier.

Spectacular circuit

With blue skies above and the open road ahead, there is hardly a better way to arrive to the spectacular Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.

In reality, however, the adventure did not quite begin and end there...

Helicopter tour

Fresh from touchdown in the country, the two riders were whisked off for a pretty special experience - a helicopter tour of the 12 Apostles, flying down from Melbourne before touchdown on the Great Ocean Road.

The 12 Apostles, further south along the route they'd ride the day after, is a Victoria classic - and from the air, even more spectacular.

Quick stop-go

And just as the riding was far from a quick stop-go for the cameras, the helicopter action did not stop there, either. As well as the aircraft getting some stunning shots of the ride, another helicopter was then waiting to take the two men fighting for top Independent Team rider to their ultimate destination - Phillip Island.

By road, it's a good few kms and hours. By air, it's a short hop over the deep blue below with another set of awesome views thrown in - the ribbon of perfect tarmac hugging the coastline kilometer after kilometer.

Serious action

After a little chance to catch their breath, it is now time to for serious action as the riders unleash their MotoGP machines on Friday (October 25).

And there, the ocean will still be alongside them and the scenery just as stunning - only this time the 'road' will be far from closed. The pitlane opens on Friday, tune in then and stay for what's sure to be one of the premier class races of the year on Sunday at 3pm local time (9.30am IST)

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019

