MotoGP Raceweek: Quartararo targets first win after San Marino heartbreak

The Petronas Yamaha rookie appeared on course for victory in San Marino last time out, only to be overtaken by Marc Marquez in a thrilling finish to the race.

Forced to settle for second place on that occasion, Quartararo hopes to again be fighting at the front of the field this Sunday – and expects his bike to "go well" around the MotorLand track, considering recent results.

"For sure Misano has been the best race so far during my career and coming into this race it's a track that we saw the Yamaha in the past, like Maverick in 2017 on pole position, also Valentino was on the front row, so looks the bike is going well," said the 20-year-old Frenchman.

"I would like to know what makes @F1 drivers so fit" 🎙️@FabioQ20 is keen on spending a training session with five-times champion @LewisHamilton, as well as trying his hand on four wheels one day! 😎#AragonGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/qcKifJnTZt — MotoGP™ 🇪🇸 (@MotoGP) September 19, 2019

"It's a track that I like so, like always, we will give 100 per cent. Yes, I hope to fight in a good position."

Quartararo also claimed second place at the Catalan Grand Prix earlier in the season, ending up behind Honda rider Marquez having started the race on pole position, while he has finished third on two other occasions in 2019.

He has picked up 112 points in his debut MotoGP campaign despite admitting he is still learning on the job.

"From the beginning of the year the goal was to be rookie of the year, even when in the Sepang test Bagnaia was a second, more than a second, faster than us," Quartararo said, according to MotoGP's official website.

"I never expected to make already pole position, front rows and four podiums, so now I want to keep going on podiums but we need to stay calm because we are rookies and every time we going to a track that is new for us. So I keep working and learning every time."

(With inputs from OPTA/MotoGP.com)