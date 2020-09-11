MotoGP 2020: Quartararo on top as Yamaha show improved pace in San Marino

MotoGP standings leader Quartararo came into raceweek under pressure having collected just 20 points from the past three rounds to follow up on back-to-back victories which opened the season.

The Yamaha bikes particularly struggled in the double-header at the Red Bull Ring, with none of their four riders making the podium in either the Austrian or Styrian grands prix.

Nine races in 11 weeks! MotoGP riders ready to vroom

But Quartararo sat top of the combined timesheet after Friday's two practice sessions at Misano.

The other Yamahas also impressed with factory rider Maverick Vinales – who topped FP1 – in second, Quartararo's Petronas Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli third and Valentino Rossi sixth.

Ca fait du bien !!Feels Good !!

P1pic.twitter.com/ovj6sEKA6l — Fabio Quartararo (@FabioQ20) September 11, 2020

Best of the non-Yamaha bikes was Pol Espargaro in fourth, 0.287 seconds behind Quartararo.

After his shock win last time out, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider Miguel Oliveira sat in ninth, while rookie team-mate Iker Lecuona was a superb fifth.

Andrea Dovizioso, who sits second in the championship, is provisionally set for Q1 after missing out on the top 10 by just 0.009s to come in 11th - he will need to improve in Saturday's FP3.

He is not the only man under pressure, with Suzuki Ecstar riders Alex Rins (13th) and Joan Mir (15th) also outside the top 10, which was the same fate suffered by Dovizioso's Ducati stablemate Jack Miller (17th).