MotoGP 2020: Relaxed Nakagami hunting maiden pole after making practice statement

Nakagami signed a new multi-year contract with LCR Honda on Thursday (October 22) and showed why his team regard him so highly on a dismal day for Ducati at MotorLand Aragon.

Japanese rider Nakagami topped the timesheets by nearly two tenths from Maverick Vinales, with Cal Crutchlow making it two Honda men in the top three.

Alex Marquez was quickest in FP1 but eased off in the second session in blustery conditions after crashing.

FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Joan Mir was fifth behind Fabio Quartararo, the tension between the title rivals mounting when the Frenchman followed the Spaniard during practice on Friday.

It was doom and gloom for Ducati as Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso, Francesco Bagnaia, Tito Rabat and Jack Miller were in the final five places.

Nakagami, on the other hand, will head into the weekend in great spirits.

He said: "Before every race I mention that I want to get my first podium this weekend, but unfortunately it's still not happened.

"This season it's really important to be consistent and, so far, I'm quite happy with our performance. At some point, we need to improve but I believe the results will come.

"Especially this weekend I'm pretty confident. Why? Because yesterday I announced a new contract and now it's like I'm completely free.

"I don't think about the future, don't need to talk about it. I feel no stress. I'm just like a kid, enjoying every lap with this bike. And it looks pretty good.

"I think it's time to show we can finish on the podium, but the only way to do it is just to do our best in all conditions and for sure the results will come."

The Tereul Grand Prix will be held on Sunday (October 25) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST)

(With Omnisport/MotoGP.com inputs)