English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP analysis: How Marquez won triple crown for Honda

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez claimed victory number 12 of the season,

Bengaluru, November 18: Marc Marquez claimed victory number 12 of the FIM MotoGP World Championship season at the Valencia Grand Prix , making the Repsol Honda Team Team Champions to add to his rider title and the constructors' Championship - the triple crown.

Team-mate Jorge Lorenzo also scored points in his final MotoGP rider with the five-time world champion bidding an emotional farewell to the sport.

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), meanwhile, signed off with another impressive podium in second, and he pipped Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) to the title of top Independent Team rider as the Aussie followed him home in third.

Marquez secures team title for Repsol Honda as Lorenzo bids farewell

2019 season draws to a close. But don't worry, 2020 is just around the corner! Two-day testing begins in Valencia on Tuesday (November) 19 - so stay tuned! Rookies, new bikes, old rivalries and another season of awesome competition is just around the corner.

Miller makes a move

Miller makes a move

Miller launched his Pramac Racing machine into the holeshot, with Marquez getting a sluggish getaway from the middle of the front row to drop down to P6, having run slightly wide at Turn 1.

Polesitter Quartararo then grabbed the lead from Miller as the Australian ran wide at Turn 2, with the Frenchman quickly creating a small gap to his rivals.

Marquez vs Quartararo

Marquez vs Quartararo

Heading into Turn 1 on Lap 2, Marquez was into P3 past the fast-starting duo of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), however, and it wouldn't take the 2019 champion long to pick off Miller as he locked his radar onto Quartararo.

The Rookie of the Year's lead was 0.7sec over Marquez, with the latter racing to an eight-tenths advantage over Miller. Marquez was creeping up to the back of the leading M1 slowly but surely, and on Lap 8 a surprise, late but super fine move at Turn 11 saw the number 93 lead.

Closing the gap

Closing the gap

Suddenly third place Miller - with Dovizioso and Rins in tow - had closed the gap to less than half a second, the top five covered by 1.7.

However, Marquez was in the groove and the eight-time champion had pulled to over half a second clear of Quartararo, with the gap hovering between 0.6 and 0.8 for a number of laps after. Miller wasn't letting Quartararo have P2 all his own way either, that margin was remaining at a second - enough to keep the number 20 on his toes.

Podium for Quartararo

Podium for Quartararo

Everyone held firm before a tenth here and a tenth there saw Marquez stretch his advantage to one and a half seconds with six laps remaining, with Miller cutting the gap to Quartararo down by four tenths. It was 0.6, but was there a late twist for P2 inbound?

Not quite, Miller didn't have enough speed to catch the back of the M1 by the time the chequered flag was waved, with Marquez taking another 25-point haul to land Repsol Honda Team the 2019 triple crown, Quartararo taking another podium and beating Miller to top Independent Team rider.

(By a speciaol arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More MARC MARQUEZ News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: 5 players CSK may buy
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue