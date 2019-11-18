MotoGP analysis: How Marquez won triple crown for Honda

Miller makes a move

Miller launched his Pramac Racing machine into the holeshot, with Marquez getting a sluggish getaway from the middle of the front row to drop down to P6, having run slightly wide at Turn 1.

Polesitter Quartararo then grabbed the lead from Miller as the Australian ran wide at Turn 2, with the Frenchman quickly creating a small gap to his rivals.

Marquez vs Quartararo

Heading into Turn 1 on Lap 2, Marquez was into P3 past the fast-starting duo of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), however, and it wouldn't take the 2019 champion long to pick off Miller as he locked his radar onto Quartararo.

The Rookie of the Year's lead was 0.7sec over Marquez, with the latter racing to an eight-tenths advantage over Miller. Marquez was creeping up to the back of the leading M1 slowly but surely, and on Lap 8 a surprise, late but super fine move at Turn 11 saw the number 93 lead.

Closing the gap

Suddenly third place Miller - with Dovizioso and Rins in tow - had closed the gap to less than half a second, the top five covered by 1.7.

However, Marquez was in the groove and the eight-time champion had pulled to over half a second clear of Quartararo, with the gap hovering between 0.6 and 0.8 for a number of laps after. Miller wasn't letting Quartararo have P2 all his own way either, that margin was remaining at a second - enough to keep the number 20 on his toes.

Podium for Quartararo

Everyone held firm before a tenth here and a tenth there saw Marquez stretch his advantage to one and a half seconds with six laps remaining, with Miller cutting the gap to Quartararo down by four tenths. It was 0.6, but was there a late twist for P2 inbound?

Not quite, Miller didn't have enough speed to catch the back of the M1 by the time the chequered flag was waved, with Marquez taking another 25-point haul to land Repsol Honda Team the 2019 triple crown, Quartararo taking another podium and beating Miller to top Independent Team rider.