MotoGP analysis: How Quartararo won his first GP amidst Marquez drama

Bengaluru, July 20: Fabio Quartararo won the Spanish GP in a race full of drama, thrills and spills as the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Champioship finally started after long break forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Quartararo's victory had many firsts to his credit. It was the Petronas Yamaha SRT rider's first MotoGP victory, France's first since 1999 which also saw an Independent Team Yamaha on the top step for the first time in MotoGP. It was also Petronas Yamaha SRT team's first win.

The Frenchman capitalised on a Lap 5 mistake from race leader and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) as he suffered a run off and Quartararo did not look back - pulling the pin to stamp some authority on Round 1 for the premier class.

The race also saw a stunning comeback from the No. 93 after his mistake, with the reigning world champion unleashing unbelievable pace mid-race - but he then suffered a huge crash at Turn 4 with four laps remaining, breaking his right humerus and soon heading for surgery.

Marc Marquez to undergo surgery on broken humerus

Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) put in an impressive performance to bank 20 points and take second in the wake of the drama, with Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) completing the podium after a late lunge on Jack Miller (Pramac Racing).

With Dorna Sports inputs myKhel.com looks at how the race unfolded as the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship kicked off in style, but with some serious drama on the side.

