MotoGP analysis: Quartararo's speed of show at the Cathedral

Fabuleux!
Can anyone stop Quartararo in August and beyond? Who knows! The Styrian GP is up next on August 8, as the fight for the MotoGP title resumes at the stunning Red Bull Ring.
For now, it is time to reset, reload and maybe relax as the summer break awaits!
Vinales back on podium
Vinales delivered impressive late-race pace on the front soft tyre, but it was just not enough to reel in Quartararo.
Nevertheless, after finishing last at the Sachsenring, P2 for the Spaniard is a splendid effort as the number 12 returns to the podium for the first time since his Qatar GP win.
Miraculous Mir
Mir's podium is his third of the season, yet another brilliant comeback ride from P10 on the grid.
Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) crashed out fast at Turn 7, Miller went down at Turn 5. He rejoined but then had to stop with a mechanical problem.
Summer break
It is time for summer break and a reset, with a double-header at the Red Bull Ring up next at the start of August.
Quartararo heads in with another win and a sizeable advantage at the top, but can anyone hit back in the second half? Join us for the Styrian Grand Prix on August 8.