English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP draft 2020 schedule revealed as Finnish grand prix returns

By Opta
MotoGP - cropped

London, Aug 28: The 2020 MotoGP season will feature the return of the Finnish Grand Prix after a provisional schedule for next season was revealed on Wednesday.

Finland has not held a MotoGP event since 1982 but will make its return at the halfway point in next year's campaign, which – if it runs as currently planned – will be the longest season to date with 20 races.

The Thailand Grand Prix, which made its debut in 2019, has been switched to the second slot on the draft schedule, and is set to take place on March 22, two weeks after the first race in Qatar.

Brno is provisionally down to host the Czech Grand Prix, though the race is "subject to contract".

GP of the Americas – staged in Austin – will take place on April 5, ahead of the Argentinian grand prix, with the world championship returning to Europe from May through to October.

Events in Japan, Australia and Malaysia precede the final race, which will be hosted in Valencia on November 15.

More MOTORSPORT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue