English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marquez: I'm not the Messi of motorsport

By
Marc Marquez
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was unwilling to be drawn into comparisons to Lionel Messi.

Bengaluru, February 28: Marc Marquez insisted he was not the Lionel Messi of motorsport, saying there was no comparing to the Barcelona star.

The Repsol Honda rider, 26, is already a five-time MotoGP champion, closing in on Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class titles.

But Marquez, who finished the top three in the final pre-season tests in Qatar, was unwilling to be drawn into comparisons to Messi, who has won an equal record five Ballons d'Or during an incredible career.

"It would be a huge mistake, I'd jump from a cliff if I was compared to Messi," he told DAZN.

"Messi is Messi, he is one of my idols overall, because of the things he does on the field. But also because of how he is.

"I met him three or four times and each time he came to speak to me, he greeted me.

"I drive motorbikes, but when Messi comes and behaves as someone else, it's something that I really respect and it's really valuable to me."

Marquez will be aiming for his sixth title in seven years when the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship season begins under lights at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on March 10.

The Spaniard admitted his preparation for the campaign had been impacted after undergoing shoulder surgery at the start of December.

"My feelings are the same every year. It's true the pre-season was different because of my shoulder injury," Marquez said.

"Maybe I couldn't prepare like I would have in previous years, but I am almost back to 100 per cent. And I think I'll be 100 per cent very soon.

"It will be the most important thing that I feel better, and mentally I will face it for one more season, where I will fight for the title.

"I will try and defend the title and make things difficult for Jorge Lorenzo and the other rivals."

(With OPTA inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 234/10 (59.2 vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue