MotoGP Raceweek: Petrucci out to build on maiden win - Catalunya Grand Prix in numbers

By
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci ended a near eight-year wait for a FIM MotoGP World Championship victory and will aim to build on his Italian win at the Catalunya Grand Prix.

Catalunya, June 13: Danilo Petrucci ended his long wait for a FIM MotoGP World Championship victory when he scored a home success at the Italian Grand Prix at the start of June.

Petrucci shook off illness to triumph at Mugello and halt his barren run, providing food for thought for title hopefuls Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso.

It allowed 28-year-old Petrucci to jump to fourth in the season standings after six races, and the Ducati rider will be dreaming of more success this weekend at the Catalunya Grand Prix, despite his best finish at the circuit being the eighth place he achieved last year.

Jorge Lorenzo won this race last year but since switching from Ducati to Honda for this season he has found podiums unattainable.

Here, we take a look at some of the key numbers courtesy of Opta.

7 - No rider has won the Catalunya Grand Prix more times than Valentino Rossi in 500cc/MotoGP. The Italian great registered victories in 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2016.

1 - Rossi has won only one race in his 52 MotoGP outings since his 2016 Catalunya triumph, with that solitary victory coming in 2017.

14 - Rossi has achieved a record 14 podium finishes at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, five more than the next man on the list, local hero Dani Pedrosa who retired at the end of last season.

4 - Marquez has secured pole position in four of the six Grands Prix this season. He is one away from equalling his tally of pole positions in the entire 2018 championship.

58 - Mick Doohan has the record haul of MotoGP pole positions but Marquez is now on 56, just two behind the great Australian.

5 - Lorenzo has won five of the last nine editions of the Catalunya Grand Prix - taking victory in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and also 2018.

9 - Repsol Honda's Lorenzo has not finished in the top 10 in any of his last nine races, however, his worst such run in his 12 MotoGP seasons.

125 - Petrucci will compete in his 125th MotoGP top-tier race this weekend and will chase a second win after breaking his duck in Italy.

15 - Alex Rins has completed his last 15 MotoGP races, his best run without retirements in the top category.

31 - Fabio Quartararo has collected 31 points after six races this season, more than the three other MotoGP rookies combined (Joan Mir - 12, Francesco Bagnaia - 9 and Miguel Oliveira - 8).

(Source: OPTA)

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
