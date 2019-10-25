English
MotoGP Raceweek: Quartararo ready to return to Australian GP action after FP1 crash

By
Fabio Quartararo
After being launched from his bike in FP1 and sitting out FP2, Fabio Quartararo is confident he will be back.

Bengaluru, October 25: Fabio Quartararo is ready to return to Australian Grand Prix action on Saturday after sitting out FP2 on Friday due to a crash in the opening session.

Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo was taken to the medical centre at Phillip Island after a highside in FP1, with the painkillers he was administered forcing him to remain in the garage for the rest of the day.

X-rays revealed no fractures in his left leg, but the 2019 MotoGP Rookie of the Year will continue to receive treatment for a hematoma in his ankle and is subject to further assessment.

Vinales stakes early claim on victory Down Under

Quartararo posted a picture of himself on Twitter with the caption: "After this morning's crash, resting to swap the crutches for the M1 again tomorrow!"

In a statement on the MotoGP website, medical director Angel Charte said: "We submitted to an exhaustive medical examination on the left ankle area, which is what he complained about most, and the footage looked like where he had the impact in quite a violent way.

"The conventional X-rays don't show any fracture to neither the tibia, nor the fibula or to the bones of the left foot. It's true that he has a big hematoma and bruising on the top of the foot and we've given him anti-inflammatories as well as cryotherapy and a more intensive treatment to bring down the pain.

"The rider is fit but we're going to monitor him day-to-day or hour-to-hour to see if it's recommendable that he goes out to ride or not."

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
