MotoGP Test: Pol Espargaro on top at Mandalika

The Spaniard set a 1:31:060 on Day 3 to beat reigning FIM MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) by just 0.014, with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) completing the top three thanks to his Day 2 best at the brand-new, spectacular Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

21 riders, down to Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), were split by just 0.855 heading to Qatar, setting the scene for another spectacular season of racing.

That's a wrap on the #MandalikaTest. Now it's time to head for Qatar for the opening race of the season before the field returns to Pertamina Mandalika Circuit for Round 2.

TOP FIVE - COMBINED

1 Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) - Honda - 1:31.060

2 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - Yamaha - +0.014

3 Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) - Ducati - +0.229

4 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) - Aprilia - +0.325

5 Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPTM) - Yamaha - +0.356

