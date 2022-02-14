English
MotoGP Test: Pol Espargaro on top at Mandalika

By
Pol Espargaro
2022 pre-season is done and dusted and it’s Pol Espargaro and HRC on top after an action-packed three days in Indonesia.

Bengaluru, February 14: After three days of the final MotoGP pre-season test in Indonesia, the focus now shifts to the season-opening Qatar GP and heading in as the fastest rider from the Mandalika Test is Repsol Honda Team's Pol Espargaro.

The Spaniard set a 1:31:060 on Day 3 to beat reigning FIM MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) by just 0.014, with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) completing the top three thanks to his Day 2 best at the brand-new, spectacular Pertamina Mandalika Circuit.

21 riders, down to Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), were split by just 0.855 heading to Qatar, setting the scene for another spectacular season of racing.

That's a wrap on the #MandalikaTest. Now it's time to head for Qatar for the opening race of the season before the field returns to Pertamina Mandalika Circuit for Round 2.

Catch up on everything at myKhel.com as we gear up to race in 2022!

TOP FIVE - COMBINED
1 Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) - Honda - 1:31.060
2 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - Yamaha - +0.014
3 Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) - Ducati - +0.229
4 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) - Aprilia - +0.325
5 Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPTM) - Yamaha - +0.356

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 9:17 [IST]
