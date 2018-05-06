Rossi completes lap of the world

Across 23 seasons in grand prix motorcycle racing, the legendary rider has won nine world championships, claimed 115 race victories and graced the podium on 228 occasions.

And on the 15th lap of Sunday's race in Jerez, Rossi completed his 40,075th kilometre - enough to travel the circumference of the planet.

The Movistar Yamaha man could not mark the occasion with a win, however, as Marc Marquez collected his second victory of the season.