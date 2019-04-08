English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Busch beats brother in Food City 500

By
Kyle Bush prevailed over older brother Kurt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Kyle Bush prevailed over older brother Kurt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bristol, April 8: It was a battle of the brothers in the final laps of the NASCAR Food City 500 and Kyle Busch came out on top as he won ahead of Kurt.

Kyle and Kurt Busch moved into first and second place respectively after choosing to stay out on the track as other drivers took two to four tires behind them on Sunday.

The two elected to skip the pit on the final caution and were at the front of the pack for the remaining 14 of 500 laps.

But it was Kyle Busch who would remain in control and eventually take the chequered flag. The 33-year-old has now won on every NASCAR weekend he has run this season.

"We're crazy. We just do what we need to do to try and win," Kyle Busch said after the race.

Kyle Busch had to come back from a wreck in the opening laps. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with his car and sent him spinning, which drew one of 11 caution flags on the day.

However, the younger Busch brother quickly moved back into the top 10 before eventually taking the lead for the last of 21 lead changes. He leads all active drivers with eight wins at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The two have won the last four races at Bristol, but this is just the second time in their storied careers they have finished in first and second place.

"That one was tough," Kurt Busch said. "I really wanted to beat him. I was going to wreck him. I was wanting to stay close enough so that when we took the white I was going to just drive straight into three and four. I mean he's already won. I figured he could give a little love to his brother."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BET 2 - 1 VIL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: motorsport nascar bristol fia
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue