National Karting Championship 2022: Madesh brothers lead Peregrine cleansweep at Meco Kartopia track

While Rohaan and Ishaan started their National campaign in an aggressive manner winning both the Pre-finals and Finals in the Senior Max and Junior Max categories another Peregrine racing driver -- Nikhilesh Raju -- won enough points with a win in the finals and a second place in the Pre-Finals to lead the Micro Max class points table after the first round.

Eshanthn Vengatesan of MSport halted title contender Nikhilesh in the pre-finals winning his maiden race in the Nationals. Eshanthn won the Pre-finals while defending champion Aditya Suresh Kamat and Anuj Arun shared a podium place each.

The eldest of the Madesh brothers, from Peregrine Racing, also became the fastest driver of Round 1 clocking a blistering 55.357 in the fourth lap of the Official Practice 2. He virtually dominated the week-end winning everything on offer in the Senior Max class as he qualified first and won both the Finals and Pre-finals without much fuss and also clocked the fastest laps in both the races.

Nigel Abraham, also from Peregrine, had a double podium while Rishon Rajeev of Birel Art India and Ruhaan Alva of MSport shared the other minor podium places in the Senior Max class.

Likewise, Ishaan Madesh brooked no challenge in the Junior Max category winning both the races and also posted the fastest laps. He took a substantial lead in the Junior class championship. Anshul Sai of Birel Art and Sai Shiva Makesh of MSport finished in that order behind Ishaan in both the races.

The Karting Nationals received overwhelming response. There were 21 karts in the Senior class while the Junior grid boasted of 16 drivers including two girls and the Micro Max class 13 karts.

Provisional Results

Round 1 2022:

Junior Max Finals (14 laps)

1. Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing)

2. Anshul Sai Shivakumar (Birel Art India)

3. Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran (MSport)

Junior Max Pre-Finals (12 laps)

1. Ishaan Madesh

2. Anshul Sai Shivakumar

3. Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran;

Micro Max Finals (12 laps)

1. Nikhilesh Raju D (Peregrine Racing)

2. Eshanthn Vengatesan (MSport)

3. Aditya Suresh Kamat (Birel Art India);

Micro Max Pre-Finals (10 laps)

1. Eshanthn Vengatesan

2. Nikhilesh Raju D

3. Anuj Arun (MSport)

Senior Max Finals (16 laps)

1. Rohaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing)

2. Nigel Abraham (Peregrine Racing)

3. Rishon Rajeev (Birel Art India);

Senior Max Pre-Finals (14 laps)

1. Rohaan Madesh

2. Ruhaan Alva (MSport)

3. Nigel Abraham