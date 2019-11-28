English
Reserve driver Latifi to replace Kubica at Williams

By Peter Thompson
Nicholas Latifi
Nicholas Latifi will step up to make his Formula One debut for Williams, taking the last available seat for the 2020 season.

London, November 28: The Formula One grid for next season is complete after Williams confirmed their reserve driver Nicholas Latifi will replace Robert Kubica.

Latifi is to step up from Formula Two to make his F1 debut in 2020 after Kubica decided to vacate his seat following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Canadian Latifi, who has also been a test driver for Renault and Force India, is second in the F2 championship with one round to go.

Kubica handed Williams drive for 2019

The 24-year-old had been expected to partner George Russell next year and his promotion was announced by the British team on Friday.

"I am thrilled to be stepping up as Race Driver for 2020,” said Latifi.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team this year, supporting them with the development of the car, and assisting wherever I can trackside and at the factory.

"I look forward to the journey ahead with the team, and I am excited to make my Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2020."

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said: "I am delighted to announce that Nicholas will be stepping up to the role of race driver to partner George in 2020.

"All of us at Williams have been immensely impressed at what he has achieved this year in FIA Formula Two, along with his commitment to the team, and the work that he has put in behind the scenes.

"Nicholas has become an established and well-respected member of Williams, and we look forward to him stepping up into this new role, as we look to fight our way back to the midfield."

Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
