Five and still counting!

Bengaluru, October 30: A finely-judged third-place finish at the Wales Rally guaranteed a fifth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) for Sebastien Ogier.

The 33-year-old Frenchman also moved to second in the all-time rankings behind nine-time champion and compatriot Sebastien Loeb.

"I had big emotions on the finish line," said Ogier in a Facebook post.

"It's been a tough year and we've all had to work very hard. It's so amazing to be champion with M-Sport World Rally Team," he added.

Victory for team-mate Elfyn Evans was his maiden WRC triumph, made all the sweeter as he achieved it on home soil. The Welshman became the first Briton to win the wet and muddy forest road event since Richard Burns in 2000.

Evans is the seventh different driver to win in a remarkably unpredictable season. He headed Thierry Neuville's Hyundai i20 by 37.3sec after leading for virtually the entire four-day, 304.36km event. Ogier finished a further 7.9sec behind.

Evans' victory offset the crushing disappointment of losing by 0.7sec to Neuville in Argentina six months ago in the third-closest finish in history.

"I'm very grateful to everyone who has stuck by me through all these years. A lot of people have supported me and this win is for them," said the 28-year-old former British champion.

To seal a remarkable weekend for Ogier and Evans, their M-Sport team lifted the manufacturers' title for the first time since 2007. Their privately-run squad toppled three of the world's biggest car companies after finishing on the podium on every round to date.

Andreas Mikkelsen did his best to relegate Ogier to assist team-mate Neuville. The Norwegian overhauled Jari-Matti Latvala to finish fourth, 4.6sec off the podium. Latvala struggled with the handling of his Toyota Yaris and finished half a second behind.

The championship concludes with the Rally Australia to be held from November 16 to 19.

RESULTS

1. E Evans / D Barritt GBR Ford Fiesta 2hr 57min 00.6sec

2. T Neuville / N Gilsoul BEL Hyundai i20 + 37.3sec

3. S Ogier / J Ingrassia FRA Ford Fiesta + 45.2sec

4. A Mikkelsen / A Jaeger NOR Hyundai i20 + 49.8sec

5. J-M Latvala / M Anttila FIN Toyota Yaris + 50.3sec

6. O Tänak / M Järveoja EST Ford Fiesta + 1min 02.3sec

STANDINGS

1. S Ogier 215pts

2. T Neuville 183pts

3. O Tänak 169pts