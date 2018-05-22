One year on, MotoGP paddock remembers Hayden

The 2006 MotoGP world champion, who rose from American dirt track to the absolute pinnacle of his sport, was a man of varied interests.

Hayden was known for many things to many people, and put his name to an astounding number of achievements both within racing and beyond its limits.

Last year, the American, who was known as the 'Kentucky Kid' succumbed to injuries sustained in a cycling crash near Misano world circuit .

One year on, the paddock remembered Hayden in many ways.

Remembering Nicky Hayden one year on 🙏



A great champion, and an even better man. #RideOnKentuckyKid pic.twitter.com/qVjoTWPsIW — MotoGP™🇫🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) May 22, 2018

Misano have commissioned the Nicky Hayden Memorial Garden near the location of the accident, overseen by Hayden's friend and former mechanic, Denis Pazzaglini. The Circuit of the Americas have named Turn 18 'Hayden Hill', and photographer Mirco Lazzarri had an exhibition at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola featuring 69 photos of the number 69.

In addition, his hometown of Owensboro, will be unveiling a sculpture of Hayden on June 8. The statue recreates the American's celebratory lap of Laguna Seca following his Championship-year victory there with Honda on July 23, 2006.

Mayor Tom Watson will then read a proclamation declaring the following day - June 9, or 6/9 - Nicky Hayden Day, an incredible way to remember - and celebrate - the life of "the nicest man in Grand Prix racing."

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was one of the first to take to Twitter to remember Hayden.

Un año sin ti Nicky. Siempre con nosotros! 🙏🏼

One year without you #NickyHayden. Always with us!#RideOnKentuckyKid #NH69 pic.twitter.com/3b2uadcsf3 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 22, 2018

Hayden last raced in the MotoGP championship in Spain in September 2016 as a stand-in for injured Australian Jack Miller at the privately-run Marc VDS Honda team. He started 216 races between 2003 and 2015, winning three. He also had stints in World Superbike Championship and Supersport Championship.