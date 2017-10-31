Pedrero, Aravind, Metge set for Dakar Rally

Bengaluru, October 31: The 40th edition of the Dakar Rally is set to kick off in January, and the Sherco TVS Factory Rally team which will be taking part in Dakar for the fourth consecutive year announced a three-member team in the city on Tuesday.

The three-rider team includes, Joan Pedrero of Spain, France’s Adrien Metge and India’s own rider Aravind KP. Pedrero will be participating in the Dakar rally for the tenth time and the 39-year-old will be leading the squad. Having had a good run in the international circuit, the team is aiming for a top 10 finish at the upcoming edition of the Dakar rally.

The rally will cover three countries, kicking off in Lima, Peri, followed by La Paz, Bolivia and finally ending in Cordoba, Argentina. The rally which will cover a distance of over 9000km will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2018.

Speaking at the event held in the city, Thomas Teissier, general manager of Sherco Motorcycles said, “This is the fourth year of our partnership and with each year our preparation is becoming for focussed and fierce for Dakar. We are excited to have Aravind in our team again. The preparation has been good so far and I have full faith in the team and am sure they will give their best.”

Pedrero, who completed the rally in commendable 13th place the previous year, has been in good form with a fine fifth place finish at the recently concluded Oilibya Rally Morocco, while Metge and Aravind finished 10th and 13th respectively.

Speaking after being named in the team, Pedrero said, “Dakar is the ultimate challenge for any rider and despite being part of it for many years, I always look forward to competing in the event. I am happy that the team has trusted me yet again and selected me for their Dakar 2018 team. Being a senior racer, I feel I am responsible not only to give my best to the Rally but also work together with the team for race strategy. My recent performance has given me the confidence to aim for a top 10 finish this year.”

The Sherco team have been gearing up for the rally and sharpening their skills aboard the RTR 450. Besides Morocco, the team has participated in the Baja Aragon, Merzouga Rally and the PanAfrica Rally this year.

Metge, who finished 22nd in the last edition said, “This is my second outing at Dakar with the Sherco TVS Factory Rally team and I am happy to be a part of the team for the 2018 edition. I have been undergoing intense endurance training over the last one year as Dakar will test our fitness levels. My performance at the PanAfrica Rally and OilLibya Rally of Morocco has also helped my overall preparation. This team has the ability to put up a strong show at Dakar and I am all geared up to take on the challenge.”

Meanwhile Bengaluru’s rider Aravind who had a miserable outing in his maiden appearance last year looks to put on a better performance in the upcoming edition.

“I am excited to be a part of the Sherco TVS Factory Rally team for Dakar 2018. I have been working very hard on my fitness, navigation skills and riding for the past one year. With the support of my team, I have been able to perform strongly in four international rallies this year. The Dakar Rally is much more intense than any other cross-country rally and I am mentally and physically ready to conquer the challenges ahead,” said Aravind, who had exited the rally after an injury in the third stage.