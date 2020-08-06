Perez could make Silverstone return if he tests negative for COVID-19

London, Aug 6: Sergio Perez is to discover on Thursday whether he will return at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after completing a period of quarantine following his positive test for coronavirus.
The Racing Point driver missed the British Grand Prix last weekend after contracting COVID-19.
Public Health England advised that the Mexican would only have to isolate for a week, so the 30-year-old could race at Silverstone this weekend if he returns a negative test.
A Racing Point statement on Thursday said: "Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez's period of quarantine has been completed.
"In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.
"The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance [Stroll] later today or first thing tomorrow morning."
While we wait for news! @HulkHulkenberg pic.twitter.com/H46qElSutB— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 6, 2020
Nico Hulkenberg was drafted in as a late replacement for Perez at Silverstone last week but did even make it on to the grid.
A clutch bolt issue with his car prevented Hulkenberg from making his Formula One comeback and Perez will be hoping he does not get another opportunity at the same track.