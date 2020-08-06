Perez could make Silverstone return if he tests negative for COVID-19

The Racing Point driver missed the British Grand Prix last weekend after contracting COVID-19.

Public Health England advised that the Mexican would only have to isolate for a week, so the 30-year-old could race at Silverstone this weekend if he returns a negative test.

A Racing Point statement on Thursday said: "Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez's period of quarantine has been completed.

‍"In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.

‍"The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance [Stroll] later today or first thing tomorrow morning."

Nico Hulkenberg was drafted in as a late replacement for Perez at Silverstone last week but did even make it on to the grid.

A clutch bolt issue with his car prevented Hulkenberg from making his Formula One comeback and Perez will be hoping he does not get another opportunity at the same track.