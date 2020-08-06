English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Perez could make Silverstone return if he tests negative for COVID-19

By Peter Thompson

London, Aug 6: Sergio Perez is to discover on Thursday whether he will return at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after completing a period of quarantine following his positive test for coronavirus.

The Racing Point driver missed the British Grand Prix last weekend after contracting COVID-19.

Public Health England advised that the Mexican would only have to isolate for a week, so the 30-year-old could race at Silverstone this weekend if he returns a negative test.

A Racing Point statement on Thursday said: "Public Health England have confirmed that Sergio Perez's period of quarantine has been completed.

‍"In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today.

‍"The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance [Stroll] later today or first thing tomorrow morning."

Nico Hulkenberg was drafted in as a late replacement for Perez at Silverstone last week but did even make it on to the grid.

A clutch bolt issue with his car prevented Hulkenberg from making his Formula One comeback and Perez will be hoping he does not get another opportunity at the same track.

More F1 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 326/10 (109.3 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue