English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Petrucci thanks 'amazing' team-mate Dovizioso after first MotoGP win

By
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci finally tasted victory in MotoGP but quickly lauded Andrea Dovizioso, one of the men he beat at Mugello.

Mugello, June 3: An emotional Danilo Petrucci thanked team-mate Andrea Dovizioso after claiming his breakthrough MotoGP victory at his home Italian Grand Prix.

Petrucci finally ended his wait for a race win in fairy-tale fashion, recovering from illness to triumph at Mugello despite pressure from Dovizioso and five-time champion Marc Marquez.

The Italian struggled to find the words to describe his achievement, yet he was keen to emphasise the role of Ducati collaeague Dovizioso in his success.

"I could not imagine to win my first race here," Petrucci told BT Sport. "I have to say a big thank you to my family, my team and especially to Andrea Dovizioso.

"From this winter, he adopted me like a brother. He really gave me his deepest secret, his deepest advice. It is amazing in MotoGP that you have a guy like this.

"I cannot be more happy to have Andrea as my team-mate and my friend. He is really special."

Petrucci was still disbelieving as he faced the media after his stunning victory.

"I haven't realised that I've won," he said. "Maybe now, this evening, when I go to bed and close my eyes, I will think about it.

"When I crossed the line, I started to scream. I am so proud to have won my own GP, near the Ducati factory, with a lot of pressure. Everyone was waiting for us.

"It was a difficult weekend because Marc was very, very fast and it was always difficult.

"One small door, maybe a window, opened and I simply jumped in. Then I led all the lap. I said they could not pass me because I braked so hard. Then it was 3, 2, 1... .

"It was very, very unbelievable. I have no words to describe my feeling."

But Petrucci was still certain he would be pipped at the last, explaining: "At the exit of the last corner, I thought, 'this is my story, someone will pass me at the last minute'.

"But then no-one passed me and I crossed the line and it was simply amazing, simply amazing."

(With inputs from Omnisport)

More ANDREA DOVIZIOSO News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 6 - June 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue