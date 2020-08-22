Pol Espargaro lays down the marker in Styria

Bengaluru, August 22: Just seven days after topping the free practice sessions of the Austrian GP, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Pol Espargaro returned to the top of the timesheets on Day 1 of the Grand Prix of Styria, giving KTM more to smile about in Spielberg.

The Spaniard was two tenths clear at the top courtesy of his FP2 best, with Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) slotting into second from his fastest effort in the morning.

Fresh from the top step of the Red Bull Ring podium, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) completed the top three - an infinitesimal 0.004 off Miller.

MotoGP riders ready for Styria showdown

Q1 starts at 2.10pm local time (5.40pm IST) before the top 12 places on the grid are decided just after in another stunning Q2 shootout at 2.35pm (5.35pm IST).

With Dorna Sports inputs, myKhel.com looks at how the Austrian factory split the spoils with Ducati in Styria.

Miller starts in style It was Miller who took to the top of FP1 as action began again, but the Australian retained the shadow he has had for much of his time in the lead of the Austria GP, with Dovizioso just that aforementioned 0.004 off the Aussie's best. The timesheets in FP1 were so tight that the top five - completed by Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) - were covered by just 0.102. Man to beat FP2 saw Espargaro hit back, and by the end of play he was the only rider able to dethrone Miller and Dovizioso's FP1 efforts, courtesy of a 1:23.638. With pace all the way through the Austrian GP weekend before the race ended in disappointment in a crash, the Spaniard remains a force to be reckoned with at the Red Bull Ring. Rossi improves Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), despite fifth in the Austrian GP, ended the second Friday in Styria in P13 and will want to move forward and grab a place in Q2 - and Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) most definitely will as he ended the day just behind the 'Doctor'. Last weekend it was braking that caused some drama for the Frenchman, this week he says it is more the drop in pace that is bothering him. Scope for more The likes of Rossi, Quartararo and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) will try to saddle up to try and move through in FP3. But with the weather forecast looking positive, plenty can change ahead of qualifying. which will also welcome Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) back on track as he was passed fit to ride.