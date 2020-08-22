Pol Espargaro lays down the marker in Styria

Miller starts in style
It was Miller who took to the top of FP1 as action began again, but the Australian retained the shadow he has had for much of his time in the lead of the Austria GP, with Dovizioso just that aforementioned 0.004 off the Aussie's best.
The timesheets in FP1 were so tight that the top five - completed by Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) - were covered by just 0.102.
Man to beat
FP2 saw Espargaro hit back, and by the end of play he was the only rider able to dethrone Miller and Dovizioso's FP1 efforts, courtesy of a 1:23.638.
With pace all the way through the Austrian GP weekend before the race ended in disappointment in a crash, the Spaniard remains a force to be reckoned with at the Red Bull Ring.
Rossi improves
Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), despite fifth in the Austrian GP, ended the second Friday in Styria in P13 and will want to move forward and grab a place in Q2 - and Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) most definitely will as he ended the day just behind the 'Doctor'.
Last weekend it was braking that caused some drama for the Frenchman, this week he says it is more the drop in pace that is bothering him.
Scope for more
The likes of Rossi, Quartararo and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) will try to saddle up to try and move through in FP3.
But with the weather forecast looking positive, plenty can change ahead of qualifying. which will also welcome Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) back on track as he was passed fit to ride.