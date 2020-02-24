English
Quartararo quickest on Day 2 in Qatar Test

By
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo was faster than 2019's quickest lap in testing,

Bengaluru/Doha, February 24: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) set the fastest lap of the Qatar Test to top the timesheets on Day 2 with a 1:54.038, the Frenchman going a couple of tenths faster than the laptimes at the event last season.

Day 1 pacesetter Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was 0.162 in arrears in second, with Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) completing a top trio split by 0.226 as Yamaha and Suzuki continue to look very strong.

Over at Honda, reigning world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) suffered a crash at Turn 9 and ended the day in P14, a second off the top. Thankfully he was unhurt.

Front end feel for the two experienced riders is the main problem, with rookie Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) also experiencing some issues. The reigning Moto2 world champion has been feeling under the weather at the Qatar Test but he was happier with how Day 2 went compared to Day 1.

Rossi lights up desert

Rossi lights up desert

In the Yamaha camp, the timesheets make for positive reading.

Quartararo shot to the top with just over an hour and a half of Day 2 remaining with the best time of the test, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) claiming P4 and Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) sitting P9.

Suzuki challenge

Suzuki challenge

At Team Suzuki Ecstar, meanwhile, Alex Rins and Joan Mir both had a bumpier ride on Day 2, with crashes for both, riders.

Nevertheless, the two Spaniards looked in good shape on the whole as they continued to test the new GSX-RR chassis, as well as some electronic, rear shock and new Michelin tyre testing.

Ducati power

Ducati power

In the red corner, there was a little more caution but some positivity too. Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso said they were in better shape than Malaysia and team-mate Danilo Petrucci said he also had a better day as they continue to focus on their programs rather than chasing a laptime.

Dovizioso was eighth with a 1:54.662, Petrucci P12 with a 1:54.852.

Aprilia on the move

Aprilia on the move

There was big news for Aprilia as they confirmed Lorenzo Savadori as their new MotoGP test rider.

For Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Day 2 targets were working on electronics and setting up the engine, as well as trying to figure out why the new RS-GP started suffering in the cooler temperatures - vital for race day in Qatar.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
