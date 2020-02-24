Quartararo quickest on Day 2 in Qatar Test

Rossi lights up desert
In the Yamaha camp, the timesheets make for positive reading.
Quartararo shot to the top with just over an hour and a half of Day 2 remaining with the best time of the test, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) claiming P4 and Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) sitting P9.
Suzuki challenge
At Team Suzuki Ecstar, meanwhile, Alex Rins and Joan Mir both had a bumpier ride on Day 2, with crashes for both, riders.
Nevertheless, the two Spaniards looked in good shape on the whole as they continued to test the new GSX-RR chassis, as well as some electronic, rear shock and new Michelin tyre testing.
Ducati power
In the red corner, there was a little more caution but some positivity too. Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso said they were in better shape than Malaysia and team-mate Danilo Petrucci said he also had a better day as they continue to focus on their programs rather than chasing a laptime.
Dovizioso was eighth with a 1:54.662, Petrucci P12 with a 1:54.852.
Aprilia on the move
There was big news for Aprilia as they confirmed Lorenzo Savadori as their new MotoGP test rider.
For Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Day 2 targets were working on electronics and setting up the engine, as well as trying to figure out why the new RS-GP started suffering in the cooler temperatures - vital for race day in Qatar.