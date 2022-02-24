Rally of Coimbatore: Stage set for the final round of JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship

Accoring to a media release received here, the FMSCI National Racing Championship will see some wheel-to-wheel action across three categories: the Indian make LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup and JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

Will Anish Shetty be able to cross the chequered flag first or will Allwin Xavier be able reign supreme in the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup? Will Vishnu Prasad be able to seal national title yet again or will it be Sandeep Kumar in the Formula LGB 4 category? These are some of the lingering questions in the mind of motorsport buffs all over the country and all that will be answered come Sunday (February 27) in Coimbatore.

As for JK Tyre Novice Cup, while Ruhaan Alva is in the driver's seat and has almost sealed title, though a small error from his end could still turn the tables around for Jaden Pariat.

National Polo Cup: Sandeep Kumar clinches inaugural title

The Indian make Formula LGB 4 is the most keenly contested category, with multiple former national champions in the fray -- Vishnu Prasad, Sandeep Kumar, Diljith TS, along with talented young guns Ashwin Dutta, Arya Singh, Amir Sayed -- making it an extremely competitive field.

Amir Syed, the undisputed champion of 2020 season's Novice Cup, who is competing against his mentor Vishnu Prasad registered his first-ever win in Round 2 and has been trying to keep up with his seniors on the grid. Vishnu's experience has kept him in the lead with 50 points and following him closely is Dark Don Racing's Sandeep Kumar with 48 points.

Arya Singh from Kolkata from Dark Don Racing has given a commanding performance and is placed at 41 points with Diljith TS following him at 39 points. With just 12 points separating the top five drivers in the overall championship standings, the fourth and final round promises loads of excitement and action.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup, a category that has nurtured upcoming racers and prepared them for the rigors of single-seater Formula racing has a packed grid of over 24 young drivers from across the country.

Bengaluru-lad Ruhaan Alva of Team MSport has shown his dominance on the track since the start of the season and is currently leading with 80 points. His team-mate and closest competitor Jaden Pariat from Guwahati, has been giving him a tough fight and has 56 points.

Chetan Surineni of Bengaluru, representing team Quest Motorsports is currently third with 39 points.

In the year gone by, when the third wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took a pause on sport for a while, the JK Racing event placed a premium on following all the rules and regulations.

From thermal checking to sanitising the pits regularly and use of hand sanitisers and masks, all measures will again be implemented for the championship to be conducted in the safest environment.

With the championship on the line, racing fans will be expecting a grand finale over two days of thrilling bar-to-bar action.

Buck up guys! Fasten your seat belts! It's vroom time in Coimbatore!