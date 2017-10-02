World Superbike champion Rea basking in home glory

Bengaluru, October 2: Jonathan Rea, who won his third consecutive World Superbike (WSBK) title after his victory in Race 1 of the 11th round of the championship at the Magny-Cours circuit in France last week, received a heroic welcome back home.

Friends, family and fans packed the Belfast City Airpost to give the racing legend a hero's welcome home.

At Magny-Cours, the British rider crossed the chequered flag 16sec ahead of Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing - Ducati), with Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) finishing third.

The Kawasaki rider made a determined start from pole position and soon pulled clear of the rest of the pack, keeping the hammer down over the 21 laps of the race in the wet-drying conditions at the Pirelli French Round to remain unchallenged at the front.

I have sacrificed so much of my life for this moment says world superbike hero Jonathan Rea.

His impressive performance gave him a 12th victory of the season and saw him become the first-ever rider to win three successive WSBK titles.

"I have no words right now. I sacrificed so much in my life to get to the levels to live my dream and to win a world championship, so to win three, I cant really explain my feelings," said Rea, who won the title with two rounds to go.

"I want to say thank you so much to my team and to everyone back in Japan, and I want to thank my family to make sacrifices to let me live my dream. I'm so happy to take the victory as well as winning my 50th WorldSBK Race win, I'm just so happy about this stat," the Yorkshireman added.