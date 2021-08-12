Reducing import duty will popularise motorsports in India, suggests budding racer Parth Ghodpade - Exclusive

Earlier it was a rare sight to have a motor racer from India but the scenario is changing, and the country is also becoming home to motorsport prodigies. Young boys and girls from tier-two cities in the country are getting involved with motorsport.

Inspired by Narayan Karthikeyan, another budding racer Parth Ghodpade is making rapid strides on the race track. Hailing from Kolhapur, a small town in Maharashtra, Parth is carving a niche for himself. The 'Marathi Mulga' is making the country proud on the race track.

Here are excerpts from Parth's conversation with MyKhel:

My Khel: Who inspired you to take up motorsports as a profession?

Parth Ghodpade: I come from a family of sportspersons and everyone encouraged me. However, hard data and performance played a crucial role in picking up motorsport as a profession. It started with success in European Karting despite limited experience during my junior years. This was followed by a promising series in French F4 and then a title-winning series in 2012 in Asia. At this point, I decided professional racing could be an option. Motorsport does not get much exposure here in India but my decision was driven by a passion for the sport.

PG: I always had a love for cars and racing since I was a kid, and a small go-kart track in the town made it happen.

MK: In terms of infrastructure, India is not in the competitiveness of European and American nations. When do you think the scenario will change?

PG: The government has to play a vital role by reducing import duties on racing equipment and make it easier for international events to be held in India. The corporate sector has to show more interest in funding events and tracks. We also need to focus on kart and race circuits spread across the country rather than just South India. Two new race tracks are coming up in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, but we need to see more activity in the north. Though it's difficult to put a time frame; hopefully, the next five years should see some new developments and more private sector involvement.

MK: Kolhapur is known for producing several renowned sports personalities for India. What is your view?

PG: Kolhapur has had a tradition of excellence in sports for years. The city has produced world-class sportsmen for years. Originally in wrestling and then swimming, shooting, football, badminton and now motor racing. So it is covering a broad spectrum of disciplines. Perhaps the motivation in small-town athletes is greater, and we are also witnessing the same pattern in cricket now.

MK: Any specific goal you are targeting in the near future?

PG: The goal is to drive in the World Endurance Championship. As a driver, I am ready for it but the funding needs to be in place. I had an offer this year itself but the notice was too short and travel restrictions made it even more difficult.

MK: As motorsport is an expensive sport, who takes care of your financial needs?

PG: Lack of funds has always been a problem, except for some support from JK tyres, Amaron and Karvy in the early years, I have been using my resources. But I am confident a couple of undisturbed seasons in endurance racing should result in a paid drive for the rest of my career. Endurance drivers can be competitive into their forties as well.

MK: What message will you convey to those who take motorsports as a profession?

PG: It is very competitive as you move up, and expensive too. There will be many good days and bad days. There is not much support for Indian drivers as of today. So do it if you are sure of putting in the financial, physical and mental effort required. But be assured Indian drivers are as good as their foreign counterparts if the preparation is good.

MK: In motor racing, there are various times when racers lose their balance and they hurt themselves badly. What precautions do you take as a motor racer?

PG: I am much safer in a racing car than on the highway. The cars are safe, the drivers are professional, and circuit safety abroad and in India are of a high standard. But you still need to have the best racing gear and make sure you race responsibly. I have had some big crashes but fortunately no major injuries.