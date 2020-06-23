English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ricciardo says 'being silent is part of the problem' in fight against racism

By Sacha Pisani
Daniel Ricciardo

Melbourne, June 23: Renault and Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo said "being silent is part of the problem" in the fight against racism.

There have been widespread protests in the United States and across the world after George Floyd – an African-American man – died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal since a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes last month.

On the eve of the new season, which has been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, F1 has launched the #WeRaceAsOne initiative – aimed at tackling racism, inequality and the biggest issues facing sporting and global communities.

Addressing racism, Australian driver Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1: "I've certainly learned a lot the last few weeks, probably close to a month now. I've been reading, I've been watching, and it's certainly opened my eyes.

"I've learned that just because you might not be, or consider yourself, a racist or a person of conflict, that's not enough. You have to speak up, you have to educate yourself and others around you. Because what I've understood is being silent is kind of part of the problem really.

"I've watched quite a few videos, there's been so much circulating on Twitter, on Instagram. I felt... I don't know if it's guilty or, how could I be so naive to everything that's been going on? It's not only the last few weeks, it's been months, it's been years.

"It is good that finally I think more of the world is getting exposed to it, people are getting behind it, and also to understand that it's OK to speak up, and know that you're not going to be judged or criticised.

"I think because of the volume of everyone getting involved, and all racers getting involved, that's been really powerful."

More DANIEL RICCIARDO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Juventus bounces back in style
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue