Rosberg turns to management to help Kubica make his F1 comeback

Bengaluru, September 15: Though he retired from the sport after winning his maiden Formula One world title last year, Nico Rosberg has often spoken about his interest to remain involved with racing.

And, as the first step towards that, the German has taken up a management position in Robert Kubica's team to facilitate his comeback to F1.

Kubica quit F1 long back after a fatal crash in which he almost lost his right forearm.

But the Poleman has been trying hard to make his return and twice tested with Renault this year.

Rosberg, who stunned the motorsports world by calling it quits immediately after he won the world title where he pipped Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, was delighted to be back in the paddock.

"Robert (Kubica) and Lewis (Hamilton) are the fastest I ever raced against. Therefore, I am thrilled to join forces with Robert on his journey back to racing in Formula 1," said Rosberg.

Rosberg had raced against Kubica for two years during their time in the European Formula 3 championship before they both broke into F1 during the 2006 season. He also posted an old picture of them with Hamilton during their racing days.

Excited to be working with Robert and his return to F1. He and Lewis were the fastest I raced against 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/94MiwyZJC7 — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) September 15, 2017

After his F1 career ended in 2010, Kubica tried his luck in World Rally Championship for three years. He won the support category in his inuagural year before moving to the premier class.

Now with Rosberg's return, Kubica could well fancy his chances of a return to the F1 paddock, possibly as early as the 2018 season itself.