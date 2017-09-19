Rossi may compete in Aragon MotoGP

Bengaluru, September 19: MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who is recovering after surgery to his broken leg may return back to the paddcok much earlier than expected.

The nine-time world champion had suffered a double fracture in an accident while riding an off-road enduro bike on August 31.

The Italian great missed his home Misano Grand Prix on September 10 and was expected to be on the sidilines for the upcoming Aragon MotoGP on Sunday (September 24) as well, especially with his doctor having adviced him a rest of upto 30-40 days.

Yamaha had even named Dutch Superbike rider Michael van der Mark as his replacement for the the 14th round of the 18-leg FIM World Championship Series.

But in a good news for his fans, the 38-year-old got back on a bike for some test laps on Monday, signalling his intentions for an early return to the grid.

The Yamaha rider reportedly did the tests around the Misano circuit near his home in eastern Italy on a YZF-R1M road bike to assess his fitness level.

However, the evaluation was inconclusive after rain forced him to cut the session short, however.

"He will decide by the end of Wednesday... whether he will attempt to take part in this weekend's Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon," Yamaha said on their website.

It may be recalled that in 2010, Rossi broke his right leg in practice for the Italian Grand Prix, and returned to MotoGP after an absence of six weeks.

Motorsport.com quoted his father Graziano as saying Rossi had completed seven or eight laps and hoped to test again on Tuesday.

"I was told he felt a lot of pain in his right leg, but he could not determine in so few laps whether a return at Aragon could be possible," he said.

Rossi is currently perched fourth overall in MotoGP standings, 42 points adrift of Honda's Marc Marquez and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who are tied at the top of the championship.