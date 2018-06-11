Sandesh Prasannakumar eyes big scalp in Thailand

The Thailand Superbikes Championship will take place in four rounds - June, July, August and November. This will be the second international meet for Sandesh after taking part in the Malaysian Superbike Championship in 2015 and 2017. So, why the shift this year? Sandesh said he wanted to put himself in a tougher environment.

"I was riding in Malaysian championship for two years in 2015 and 2017. This time I wanted to compete in Thailand championship (1000cc category) because it is much more tough than the Malaysian event. So, I want to put myself among a stiffer competition.

"The riders in Thailand are known to be more tough and aggressive than anyone else in Asia. So, competing in such races will improve my skills and confidence," said Sandesh, who rides a 2017 Kawasaki ZX10 RR.

Sandesh will be the first Indian biker to ride in the Superbike category in Thailand. Though, he is understandbly thrilled about it, Sandesh recalled some fine memories of his racing time in Malaysia. He referred it to as the "stepping stone" for bigger stages for upcoming racers.

"In Malaysia, I finished third in 20165 and fifth in 2017. There was I able to ride against some really good bikers from UK, Singapore and Indonesia. In fact, Malaysian Championship is a good stepping stone for someone from India to experience in the international racing circuit," said the 26-year-old, an ardent fan of Italian racing ace Valentino Rossi.

But it is just a beginning for Sandesh, who came up through the ranks in Small Bike Championship (250 cc and 165 cc). Sandesh will have the JK Tyre National Superbike Championship to work on from November later this year and he is no stranger to it as he had won it in 2016.

Sandesh profusely thank CS Santosh, another rider from Bengaluru and a renowned name in big circuits, for giving him access to his private training centre in Kolar.

"We train together in Kolar in his training facility. Individually, it is difficult for me to access racing tracks and facilities in Chennai or New Delhi. But in Kolar, I have a great chance to train, do motocross, improve fitness, enduro ride etc," he said. Now, on to the track for Sandesh!