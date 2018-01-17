Santosh recovers from crash to be placed 40th

Belen (Argentina), January 17: Indian driver C S Santosh recovered from a crash to be 40th overall for the Hero MotoSports Team Rally after the 10th stage of the gruelling Dakar Rally here.
Stage 10 was the deadliest stage of @dakar this year, but we were relieved and happy to see both our riders back at the bivouac, ready to fight another day. #Dakar2018 #HeroatDakar #RaceTheLimits— Hero MotoSports (@hero_motosports) January 17, 2018
Check out @OriolMena & @cs_santosh22's rankings: https://t.co/WmmGJFHrJw pic.twitter.com/zL2CE3WClN
Santosh managed to finish the difficult stage at the 44th position, which put him at the 40th position overall. Following the cancellation of Stage 9, the Dakar Rally moved here. Following the overnight halt at Salta, the Stage proved to be one the toughest of this Dakar.
In a stage defined by multiple crashes, exits and riders getting lost, we are extremely happy to see our Heroes come back to the bivouac after conquering a tough stage! #RaceTheLimits #Dakar2018 #HeroatDakar @OriolMena @cs_santosh22 @dakar pic.twitter.com/c8jfhrR24S— Hero MotoSports (@hero_motosports) January 17, 2018
Showing flawless navigation during the course, Oriol Mena of Hero MotoSports finished the Stage in a very commendable fourth position - his best Dakar Stage finishes yet. He also stopped and called for rescue for a fellow rider, who crashed in front of him.
A True Dakar Hero! @OriolMena had stopped and called for rescue for a fellow rider who crashed in front of him, displaying excellent sportsman’s spirit. #Dakar2018 #HeroatDakar #RaceTheLimits pic.twitter.com/svlu2MMxlj— Hero MotoSports (@hero_motosports) January 17, 2018
Overall, he now stands at the 14th position at the end of Stage 10. Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally was the first full stage in Argentina. Meant to be a navigation contest, it soon turned into a day filled with lot of unfavorable developments with crashes, exits and riders getting lost through the day.
#Dakar stage 10 update.— Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) January 17, 2018
CS Santosh started stage well but had a really bad crash in second half that knocked him out for some time. With quick intervention from the team Santosh managed to finish the difficult stage at 44th position holding 40th overall pic.twitter.com/NphPOV3I5E
The competitors will get only a few hours to shrug off the events of the stage and regain their composure for stage 11, which is going to be the second Marathon Stage for the motorcycle category.
#DakarUpdate: Post the cancellation of stage 9, stage 10 picked up in Argentina with what some would call the most destructive stage of @dakar yet. Although @cs_santosh22 crashed 20km before the neutralization point, he made it through and ended at the 40th position overall. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/glpJgBZ9BD— Red Bull India (@inRedBull) January 17, 2018