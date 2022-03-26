Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead despite nearby attack

Smoke was seen billowing into the sky for miles around during Friday's practice session, with Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming responsibility for the explosion.

The incident occurred at an Aramco refinery roughly 12 miles from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which staged the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December last year.

Friday's second practice session was delayed briefly as drivers and team principals were summoned by Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, but it was later confirmed the event has not been cancelled.

An F1 statement read: "F1 has been in close contact with the relevant authorities following the situation that took place today.

"The authorities have confirmed the event can continue as planned and we will remain in close contact with them and all the teams and closely monitor the situation."

Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Houthi forces since March 2015 in response to the latter ousting Yemen's previous president.