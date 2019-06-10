English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vettel: Boo these funny decisions, not Hamilton!

By
Vettel
Lewis Hamilton was booed on the podium at the Canadian Grand Prix, but Sebastian Vettel feels any criticism should be directed elsewhere.

Montreal, June 10: Sebastian Vettel urged the crowd at the Canadian Grand Prix to direct their anger at the race stewards rather than controversial winner Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton won for the fifth time in seven races in Montreal on Sunday, but did not receive a warm reception on the podium.

It was a far from routine victory for the Formula One world championship leader as Vettel, who started from pole, was on course to prevail until he was handed a five-second time penalty on lap 48 that proved costly.

The German, who was seeking a first win of the season, ran wide on turn four and was deemed to have entered the track unsafely from the grass, almost impeding Hamilton.

After receiving a frosty reception having collected his trophy, Hamilton said of the crowd: "All I can say is I didn't make the decision so I don't know what they are booing at. Maybe it's the decision."

And Vettel then promptly interjected in defence of his rival, perhaps unaware that Hamilton, who now has seven Canada triumphs to his name, had complained about the move on team radio.

The Ferrari driver said: "The people shouldn't boo at Lewis, because I think he saw what was going on and I don't think there was any intention to be in his harm's way – I had trouble to stay on track.

"But the people shouldn't boo at Lewis, if anything they should boo at these funny decisions.

"You should ask the people what they think , I think we had a great show, Lewis showed some good respect, so yes, ask the people.

"It was very intense. I think Lewis was a bit quicker throughout the race but we were able to stay ahead and for the rest, I think I've said enough.

"It is not about the title now, we deserved to win now and that is our opinion. It was a great race, they cheered me on all the race. it's a bit weird now, I don't know what else to say.

"It is not making our sport popular. People want to see us race, and it was racing. Just a shame when we have these funny decisions."

Vettel fumed on team radio when he heard about his punishment in the closing stages of the race, expressing his view that the decision was "not fair" and suggesting the race win had been stolen from his grasp.

More LEWIS HAMILTON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue