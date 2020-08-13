Perez to return for Racing Point at Spanish GP after negative COVID-19 test

Mexican driver Perez was unable to take part in the British Grand Prix or 70th Anniversary Grand Prix over the past two weekends due to positive coronavirus tests.

Nico Hulkenberg filled in at Silverstone, but it was confirmed on Thursday that Perez will be back in his seat in Barcelona.

"We're pleased to share the news that Perez has tested negative for COVID-19," Racing Point said in a statement.

"The FIA have confirmed that 'Checo' [Perez] can return to the F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix."

Speaking prior to the announcement, Perez said: "I've definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside. I can't wait to get on track, hopefully this weekend.

"I'm very lucky that I've only had mild symptoms, so I've been able to keep training and make sure that I'm ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car. I'm very glad I had my tablet to keep me entertained too, though!"

Hulkenberg was unable to start the British Grand Prix after Racing Point failed to get his car firing prior to the formation lap.

He qualified third for the second race at Silverstone and finished seventh, and now hopes to regain a place on the grid for 2021 following talks with Alfa Romeo.