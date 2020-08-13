English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Perez to return for Racing Point at Spanish GP after negative COVID-19 test

By Tom Webber
SergioPerez - cropped

Barcelona, Aug 13: Sergio Perez will return for Racing Point at the Spanish Grand Prix after testing negative for COVID-19.

Mexican driver Perez was unable to take part in the British Grand Prix or 70th Anniversary Grand Prix over the past two weekends due to positive coronavirus tests.

Nico Hulkenberg filled in at Silverstone, but it was confirmed on Thursday that Perez will be back in his seat in Barcelona.

"We're pleased to share the news that Perez has tested negative for COVID-19," Racing Point said in a statement.

"The FIA have confirmed that 'Checo' [Perez] can return to the F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix."

Speaking prior to the announcement, Perez said: "I've definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside. I can't wait to get on track, hopefully this weekend.

"I'm very lucky that I've only had mild symptoms, so I've been able to keep training and make sure that I'm ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car. I'm very glad I had my tablet to keep me entertained too, though!"

Hulkenberg was unable to start the British Grand Prix after Racing Point failed to get his car firing prior to the formation lap.

He qualified third for the second race at Silverstone and finished seventh, and now hopes to regain a place on the grid for 2021 following talks with Alfa Romeo.

More FORMULA 1 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Afghan one-day cup 2020: Full schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue