Sherco TVS Factory Rally team begins Baja Aragon on a high note

David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team said, “The prologue stage began on a good note with Michael Metge finishing at the top of the table. This is his first Rally with us and he is in excellent form finishing the stage 12 seconds in advance. This is the first time we have a woman representing Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team and Aishwarya has shown commendable spirit; her goal is to finish all stages and she is still getting used to the bike. Adrien slowed down a bit because of his ankle injury but he will bounce back in the forthcoming stages. I wish them the best for the upcoming stages."

Stage 1 Update - Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s @michael_metge is at the top of the leaderboard at Day 1 of Baja Aragon 2018. A powerful all-round performance for the team with @MetgeAdrien, Guillaume and @misspissay in 5th, 23rd & 41st position. #TVSRacing #BraveTheBaja pic.twitter.com/aMog9IdFH1 — TVS Racing (@TVS_Racing) July 21, 2018

Commenting on his performance Michael Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team says, “Baja is a great learning ground as a part of the pre-Dakar series. I am happy with this solid start and will do my best to keep the momentum going. The Sherco TVS team has extended immense support to me. It is a delight to race with Adrien and Aishwarya, both of them has showcased tremendous spirit.”

Rankings for Prologue stage:

Michael Metge – P1

Adrien Metge – P5