English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sherco TVS Factory Rally team begins Baja Aragon on a high note

Posted By:
Aishwarya Pissay, who is making her debut, successfully finished the prologue stage.
Aishwarya Pissay, who is making her debut, successfully finished the prologue stage.

Teruel, July 21: The 35th edition of the Baja Aragon Rally kicked off on Friday (July 20th), in Teruel, Spain, with a free practice session and a prologue stage of 12.8 kilometers in the Spanish Terrain. At the end of the prologue stage, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team’s Michael Metge stood at P1 followed by Adrien Metge at P5. Debutant Aishwarya Pissay finished the prologue stage successfully.

David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team said, “The prologue stage began on a good note with Michael Metge finishing at the top of the table. This is his first Rally with us and he is in excellent form finishing the stage 12 seconds in advance. This is the first time we have a woman representing Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team and Aishwarya has shown commendable spirit; her goal is to finish all stages and she is still getting used to the bike. Adrien slowed down a bit because of his ankle injury but he will bounce back in the forthcoming stages. I wish them the best for the upcoming stages."

Commenting on his performance Michael Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team says, “Baja is a great learning ground as a part of the pre-Dakar series. I am happy with this solid start and will do my best to keep the momentum going. The Sherco TVS team has extended immense support to me. It is a delight to race with Adrien and Aishwarya, both of them has showcased tremendous spirit.”

Rankings for Prologue stage:

  • Michael Metge – P1

  • Adrien Metge – P5

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SA 124/10 (34.5 vs SL 338
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: motorsport rally sport news tvs
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue