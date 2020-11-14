English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stroll takes stunning pole in Turkey rain as Mercedes struggle

By Chris Myson

Istanbul, Nov. 14: Lance Stroll claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career in a stunning upset in wet conditions at the Turkish Grand Prix, ending Mercedes' dominance in qualifying this year.

Racing Point driver Stroll edged out Max Verstappen by 0.290 seconds after the Red Bull man had been fastest all weekend, topping every practice session as well as Q1 and Q2.

Sergio Perez was third after holding provisional pole until the final seconds of a thrilling Q3, while Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top five.

Mercedes had taken pole in all 13 races in 2020 - and 14 in a row dating back to last season - but Lewis Hamilton had to settle for sixth on the weekend he could win the world championship, with Valtteri Bottas coming ninth.

More F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 8,773,479 | World - 53,732,464
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 19:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More