English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Surgery for Honda duo Marquez and Lorenzo

By Opta
marcmarquez - cropped

London, December 4: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is to undergo surgery on his left shoulder, while his new Repsol Honda team-mate Jorge Lorenzo went under the knife to treat a foot fracture.

Spaniard Marquez suffered a dislocated shoulder while training at home earlier in the season, and it has popped out on several occasions since then – most notably during qualifying in Valencia.

Despite suffering with the injury, Marquez was able to win a fifth MotoGP title in 2018 but will now have a procedure to treat the issue.

Three-time champion Lorenzo, who is replacing retired compatriot Dani Pedrosa for Honda on the grid next year, fractured his football at Aragon in September and had surgery on Monday.

Both riders will now be looking to regain full fitness ahead of the Sepang Test weekend, which begins on February 6.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue