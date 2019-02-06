TerraQuest Expeditions announces two-month self-drive road-trip to South East Asia

The aim of the journey covering more than 18000 Kilometres is to highlight issues faced by an overseas over-lander while travelling on a road trip across these countries and come up with logistical solutions to counter these problems.

They will chart an entire route covering remote locations, scenic drives. monuments, local cuisine, hotels to stay in and other important scenic locations along with a guide on where to stay, budgeting and what to expect if someone is driving across these locations on their own vehicles.

Bharat Seth, Co-Founder, TerraQuest Expeditions said, "Self-drive off-roading trips are gaining popularity in India and the adventurous ones have started going to international destinations in their own cars. This made us realize the need to incorporate the evolving need of the traveller. People in today's age have a very short time span and want to do a lot. They are also looking for unique travel experiences This made us realize how important it was to have a wholesome trip."

The Two-Month South East Asian Road Trip will start from Delhi on the 12th of February 2019, entering into Myanmar on February 21. By 2nd March, the group would exit Myanmar and enter Thailand followed by Laos and Cambodia on 11th March, Thailand on 18th March, Myanmar on 25th March, India on 30th March, Bhutan on 3rd April and finally returning to New Delhi on the 10th of Aril 2019.

"Our expeditions are exploratory, with the objective of taking the traveller to epic locations, often towards the back of beyond; exploring lifestyles, cultures, cuisine and nature on-the-go! We are exploring the option of penning a book based on the experience later on.", further stated Mr Seth.

About TerraQuest Expeditions

Founded in 2015, TerraQuest Expeditions, based out of Delhi, is a premium adventure travel company that offers self- drive holiday adventures. The company is driven by the vision to provide premium and unique self-drive experiences and motoring events across India and the World. It may mean driving across the Salar de Uyuni or taking a classic car across India.

The company lay emphasis on tying up with causes local to the regions wherein we take our expeditions. TerraQuest' Travel Experiences are based on the concept of self-drive, with the objective of making the traveller' experience unique terrains, cultures and landscapes, and get lost in the grandeur of nature, ensuring the highest possible safety standards that can be offered.

Currently, the company offer self-drive expeditions across India and Abroad. Spiti, Ladakh, Rajasthan make up for our India drives whereas our International drives include - Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, New Zealand, India to Thailand and Scotland, Bhutan.

