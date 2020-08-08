Football
Tindall takes charge at Bournemouth

By Rob Lancaster

London, Aug 8: Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Jason Tindall as the club's new manager.

Tindall steps up having previously served as assistant to former boss Eddie Howe, who stepped down by mutual consent following relegation to the Championship.

The managerial pairing oversaw a stunning rise for the Cherries, clinching three promotions in the space of six seasons as they made it to the Premier League.

However, with Howe's reign coming to an end after five seasons in the top flight, Tindall has signed a three-year contract to take the top job.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be the manager of such a great football club," Tindall said.

"Given the success of the club over the last 12 years, with Eddie in charge and me by his side, I'm not going to come in and rip everything up and start again. I would be a fool to do that.

"But I'm my own person with my own ideas and I will be looking to implement them as soon as we get back on the training ground.

"I know the Championship is a very tough league but my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"This is a challenge that I feel I'm ready for and one I’m looking forward to."

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
