Rossi's half-brother Marini signs 2021 MotoGP deal

Marini and Enea Bastianini will graduate from Moto2 and team up at Esponsorama Racing, bringing an end to Tito Rabat's five-year stay in MotoGP.

While Marini and Bastianini will be colleagues at the satellite Ducati squad they will not race in the same colours, with the former continuing to wear those of the Rossi-owned Sky Racing Team VR46.

"Competing in MotoGP is every rider's dream. Having this great opportunity and being able to share it with the Sky Racing Team VR46, Esponsorama Racing and Ducati is even better," said Marini.

"In these years with the team I have gained experience, I have grown and I have achieved the first important results.

"We are in a crucial phase of the season, we will continue to work hard to reach the maximum goal before making this big step together."

Marini and Bastianini are both in contention to end their time in Moto2 by winning a first championship.

Bastianini went into this weekend's European Grand Prix – the first of three races remaining this season – seven points adrift of leader Sam Lowes and 16 ahead of Marini.