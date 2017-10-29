Vettel grabs Mexican F1 pole, Hamilton third

Mexico, October 29: Red Bull's Max Verstappen looked set to become F1's youngest-ever polesitter in Mexico, until the man who still holds that record, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, denied him at the last by just 0.086s around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was third, from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton has a 66 point lead over the German and need only finish fifth to become Britain's first four-time world champion with two races to spare.

Verstappen is, however, under another stewards' investigation, this one for possibly impeding Bottas early in Q3.

On the third row of the provisional grid for Sunday's race will be Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Force India's Esteban Ocon, followed by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and the Renaults of Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz.

In the second Force India, local hero Sergio Perez completed the top ten.

It was Vettel's fifth pole as he becomes just the fourth F1 driver to reach a half century of career pole positions.

Big congratulations to Sebastian Vettel



He becomes just the fourth F1 driver to reach a half century of career pole positions#F1FastFact pic.twitter.com/DMUrbFg8RQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2017

Meanwhile, the Mexican Grand Prix organisers say Sunday's Formula One race marks a return to normality after last month's devastating earthquakes, with tickets sold out and a three-day crowd of 320,000 expected.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit escaped any damage but there had been fears fans might stay away, with hotel bookings slumping in the immediate aftermath.

"Everyone was asking 'How are the people going to react?' So I think this weekend officially becomes the coming back to normality. And that's the whole idea," said GP president Alejandro Soberon.