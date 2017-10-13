Vettel needs a miracle - Rosberg

London, October 13: Nico Rosberg believes the battle for the Formula One title is still intriguing even though Sebastian Vettel needs a "miracle" to prevent Lewis Hamilton from being crowned champion.

Hamilton stretched his lead to 59 points by winning the Japanese Grand Prix after Vettel retired due to engine trouble only four laps in.

A fourth F1 world title could be wrapped up by Mercedes driver Hamilton at the United States Grand Prix a week on Sunday.

Reigning champion Rosberg knows it is unlikely that Vettel can deny his former team-mate, but expects Ferrari to hit back in Austin.

"Ferrari always come back strong," he told BBC Sport.

"It's so difficult for Sebastian now. Lewis has such momentum, everything is going in his direction.

"Sebastian needs a miracle to come back but he's a fighter and he won't give up.

"It will remain interesting so let's see how far he can take it."

