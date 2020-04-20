English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leclerc takes Virtual Chinese GP glory despite Courtois' blocking tactics

By Tom Webber

Shanghai, April 20: Charles Leclerc claimed a second straight victory in Formula One's Virtual Grand Prix series on Sunday, despite Thibaut Courtois tactically blocking him for Red Bull.

After coming first in the previous race around the Albert Park circuit, pole-sitter Leclerc took the chequered flag for FDA Hublot Esports Team in the Chinese Virtual Grand Prix in impressive fashion.

Alexander Albon was unable to find a way past the Monegasque and had to settle for second after 28 laps, with Renault's Guanyu Zhou rounding out the top three.

Real Madrid star Courtois may have finished in 16th but he proved to be a great team-mate when, on lap nine, he let Albon past him but refused to allow Leclerc to follow.

Albon said of Courtois: "He's so fast. Thibaut's been driving with us quite a bit in practice sessions and when I first started testing he was quicker than me and I was getting worried about my job.

"He even did team tactics. He held up Charles for a couple of corners, so it was good fun!"

Connectivity issues stopped Lando Norris taking part for McLaren, who saw Carlos Sainz come 10th after an opening-lap crash, while Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi mysteriously left the session with six laps remaining.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile placed 17th for AlphaTauri, with Ian Poulter bringing up the rear in a Renault.

More CHARLES LECLERC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 14,792 | World - 2,248,863
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue