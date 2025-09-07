'Everybody wants to be Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, But...': Sunil Chhetri makes massive revelation on India star By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 15:09 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India football legend Sunil Chhetri has made a huge revelation about Virat Kohli. The star India cricketer underwent the BCCI-facilitated fitness test recently, and amid reports of him taking it in London, Chhetri confirmed to the news.

Kohli underwent Yo-Yo Test and the Bronco Test in London, which he reportedly aced as well. Sunil Chhetri revealed that Virat Kohli recently shared the results of one of his fitness tests with him.

Chhetri praised Kohli's disciplined fitness routine and said seeing such dedication is motivating, especially on days when he feels lethargic. He compared Kohli's hunger and drive for excellence to that of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, saying both athletes are never satisfied with past achievements and continuously push themselves to stay at the top.

Although Chhetri did not specify the exact test, the context suggests it was likely the BCCI-mandated Yo-Yo or similar fitness test Kohli took abroad. Chhetri regards Kohli's fitness and mentality as inspirational and unbelievable in maintaining such high standards over time.

"A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing in London. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kind of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, 'let's go'. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable," Chhetri said while speaking to the Desi Premier League podcast.

Kohli, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy, recently retired from Tests and will return to action against Australia in the upcoming ODI series. Chhetri, on the other hand, came out of international retirement and is expected to feature for the Blue Tigers in coming AFC Asia Cup qualifiers encounters.