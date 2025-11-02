Former India Youth Player who played with Irfan Pathan, passes away aged 40 after Tragic Incident By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 12:29 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Tripura cricket mourned a tragic loss on Saturday after former state captain and first-class cricketer Rajesh Banik lost his life in a road accident at Anandanagar in western Tripura.

He was 40. According to a Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) official, Banik is survived by his parents and brother, as reported by PTI. He was part of the India U15 team as well in his early days as a player.

A pillar of Tripura's domestic cricket through the 2000s and 2010s, Banik made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2001-02 season and went on to feature in 42 first-class matches, completing 1469 runs at an average of 19.32. He also scored 378 runs in 24 List A appearances and 203 runs from 18 T20 outings, all representing Tripura between 2001-02 and 2017-18.

Born on December 12, 1984, Banik was a right-handed batter and part-time legspinner. Before his senior debut, he had been among India's most promising young cricketers, sharing the dressing room with Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu in the India Under-15 side during the 2000 Asian Cricket Council Under-15 tournament in Kuala Lumpur. He also toured England that same year with the India U-15s, again playing alongside Pathan and Rayudu.

Over the years, Banik represented Tripura at numerous age-group levels, turning out in competitions like the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, CK Nayudu Trophy, and the National Under-25 tournament. Following his retirement, he continued his involvement in the state's cricket structure, serving as a selector for Tripura's Under-16 team.

As a mark of respect, players of the Tripura senior men's team, currently facing Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match in Agartala, wore black armbands.

The Tripura Cricket Association also organised a tribute at its Agartala headquarters to honour Banik's contribution to the game in the state.