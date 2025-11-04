India Hockey legend Rani Rampal ties the Knot in Kurukshetra By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 18:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Indian women's hockey captain and icon Rani Rampal has tied the knot with Chartered Accountant Pankaj Saroha in a beautifully intimate ceremony held on November 1, 2025, at Kurukshetra. The wedding marked a joyous occasion, blending the worlds of Indian sports and professional excellence.

The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, who witnessed Rani and Pankaj solemnize their commitment amidst heartfelt blessings and warm celebrations. Rani, renowned for her leadership of the Indian women's hockey team through historic international successes, now embarks on a new journey with Pankaj, a well-respected figure in his field.

Their engagement in late 2024 was celebrated by fans and well-wishers alike, and the wedding further cemented their union as a partnership full of love, mutual respect, and shared dreams. Throughout the event, the couple expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from family, friends, and admirers nationwide.

Rani Rampal's sporting legacy as a dynamic forward and inspirational captain has earned her accolades on the global stage, and her marriage signals a personal milestone as she continues to inspire beyond the field. Pankaj Saroha's professional stature as a Chartered Accountant complements her sporting life's discipline and ambition, making them a well-matched couple poised for a prosperous and supportive future together.

The wedding was marked by traditional rituals combined with moments reflecting the couple's personalities and values, offering an elegant yet warm setting. Guests praised the tasteful and heartfelt nature of the celebrations, which emphasized family bonds and the beginning of a new chapter filled with promise.

Rani Rampal is one of India's most celebrated women's hockey players, known as the "Queen of Indian Hockey." She made her international debut at 14 and was the youngest player in the 2010 World Cup at 15. Over her 16-year career, she played 254 international matches, scoring over 120 goals. As captain, she led India to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2018 Asian Games. Awarded the Padma Shri, Arjuna Award, and Khel Ratna, Rani is a trailblazer inspiring young athletes across India.