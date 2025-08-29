Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down?

India to Host IAU 50km World Championships in December 2025 at New Delhi's JLN Stadium By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 22:08 [IST]

New Delhi, August 29: India has been awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious IAU 50km World Championships, with the first edition scheduled for December 7, in New Delhi.

The announcement was made by Adille Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics and former AFI President, marking another landmark moment for Indian athletics.

The 50km ultra race, which goes beyond the traditional marathon distance of 42.195km, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and is expected to witness participation from over 300 athletes representing 40 countries. The event will feature elite men's and women's categories in both individual and team formats, alongside competitions for masters and open categories. Registration for the event will begin early next month.

India Secures Hosting Rights for Future Editions

India has also been awarded the 2027 and 2029 editions of the IAU 50km World Championships, underlining the growing significance of ultra running in the country. "India will host a series of IAU 50km World Championships. The 2025 edition will further give a huge fillip to ultra running in India," said Nadeem Khan, President of the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU).

India's Growing Ultra Running Legacy

The Indian men's team, comprising runners from the Services, secured a historic silver medal at the 2023 edition in Hyderabad, finishing runners-up in the team event. With home advantage and rising momentum, AFI officials are optimistic of better performances in the upcoming edition. "Hopefully, our team will raise the bar in the 2025 edition of the global ultra event," Sumariwalla added.

Race Route and Preparations

Race Director Nagaraj Adiga confirmed that the route for the 50km race has been finalized. The ultra marathon will begin and conclude at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, offering a challenging yet scenic course for participants.

The IAU 50km World Championships 2025 is expected to not only spotlight India's capability as a global sporting host but also inspire the next generation of ultra runners in the country.