Raksha Khadse & Jackie Shroff Inspire at 38th ‘Sundays on Cycle’ in Borivali

By MyKhel Staff

The Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre Mumbai, in collaboration with Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), successfully hosted the 38th Edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' at Borivali, Mumbai. The event drew more than 500 enthusiastic cyclists, who joined the movement to celebrate fitness, sustainability, and community spirit.

The event was graced by the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, as Chief Guest and renowned actor & fitness icon Shri Jackie Shroff as Guest of Honour.

Sundays on Cycle
In her address, Minister, Smt. Raksha Khadse emphasised that "Sundays on Cycle," launched under Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's Fit India Mission, is gaining greater momentum every week across India. She highlighted that cycling is not only a path to fitness but also a practical solution to rising pollution and traffic congestion, particularly in urban cities. She motivated citizens to embrace cycling as part of their lifestyle, calling it a simple yet powerful way to stay healthy.

Shri Jackie Shroff, in his trademark inspiring style, reminded the gathering that "fitness is for everyone." He added, "Pair mein dum to aage kadam" urging participants to stay strong, take charge of their health, and inspire others around them to lead a fit and active life.

The event was led by SAI RC Mumbai as part of the three-day National Sports Day celebrations, under the guidance of Regional Director, Shri Pandurang Chate (IRS).

Story first published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 19:54 [IST]
