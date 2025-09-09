India's Rifle And Pistol Mixed Teams Miss Out On Medals At ISSF World Cup In Ningbo, China

SAI NCSSR And IIT Delhi Collaborate To Advance Sports Science And Innovation In India The Sports Authority of India’s NCSSR partners with IIT Delhi to boost sports science and innovation in India, focusing on indigenous technology and athlete performance. This collaboration aligns with the Government's self-reliance initiatives. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

In a significant move to boost India's sports sector, the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Sports Science Research (NCSSR) has entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

This collaboration, announced on Tuesday, is set to enhance the country's sports sciences, technology, and innovation capabilities, under the guidance of the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

The partnership aims to develop indigenous sports equipment and technology, thereby supporting the Government of India's 'Garv se Swadeshi' initiative, which promotes self-reliance.

The joint effort between NCSSR and IIT Delhi focuses on several key areas, including the creation of home-grown sports technologies and equipment. This initiative is in line with the national campaign to reduce reliance on imported goods and foster a sense of pride in Indian innovations.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of both institutions to push the boundaries of what's possible in sports science and engineering, thereby enhancing athlete performance and well-being.

Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India. He stated, "This partnership reflects the Ministry's commitment to integrating science and technology with sports to empower Indian athletes and ensure they are equipped to compete at the highest level internationally. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated the use of Swadeshi products and this partnership perfectly aligns with his vision."

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two entities was formalized in the presence of notable officials from both sides. NCSSR Director-cum-Head Brig. (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak and Prof. Ashwini K. Agrawal, Dean (R&D) of IIT Delhi, signed the MoU, witnessed by Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary Sports, MYAS, and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, among others.

This partnership is expected to drive innovation in sports science and engineering, focusing on the development of advanced equipment and technologies. It aims to facilitate high-quality research, promote innovation-driven projects for athlete performance enhancement, enable knowledge sharing among experts, and contribute to injury prevention and athlete well-being.

In tandem with the MoU signing, the inauguration of a new Biomechanics Laboratory at IIT Delhi by Shri Hari Ranjan Rao marked a pivotal moment. This state-of-the-art facility is set to conduct cutting-edge sports science assessments and biomechanical research. The lab's establishment is a testament to the commitment to understanding athlete movement, optimizing performance, and reducing injury risks, significantly benefiting both able-bodied and para-athletes.

The initiative represents a major step forward in strengthening India's sports science infrastructure and fostering innovation. It underscores a commitment to inclusivity and the overall enhancement of athlete health and performance, positioning India as a leader in sports science and technology on the global stage.