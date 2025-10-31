Kuch Daag Achhe Hote Hain - Jemimah Rodrigues and India dream to Erase the Stain of a Certain November 19

Sports Bulletin For 31st October: From Jemimah Rodrigues' Record-Breaking Knock To Overcoming Mental Struggles By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 17:01 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For 31st October: From remarkable performances and emotional comebacks to key updates and milestones across sports, the week has offered a mix of inspiration, resilience, and excitement.

With headlines spanning cricket, hockey, chess, and football, Indian sports fans had plenty to celebrate and reflect on.

1) Jemimah Rodrigues Scripts History, Breaks Smriti Mandhana's Huge Record

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 against Australia in the 2025 Women's World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30 will go down as one of India's greatest knocks. Her innings set a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in a Women's ODI chase, surpassing Smriti Mandhana's 125 scored in Delhi last month-a ton that had come in a losing cause.

2) 'Cried Almost Every Day': Jemimah Rodrigues Opens Up On Mental Struggles

Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that the past few months had been challenging for her, but the supportive team environment helped her bounce back with a match-winning performance. The star batter produced a stunning unbeaten 127 off 134 balls as India chased down a record 339 to beat Australia by five wickets and reach the Women's World Cup final. "It's been a tough month; it still feels like a dream," Rodrigues said after the match. "I was dropped from the last World Cup despite being in good form, and things just kept going wrong. I've cried almost every day on this tour."

3) Hardik Pandya's Date Of Comeback From Injury Revealed

In a major boost for India, Hardik Pandya is likely to return to international action in the upcoming home white-ball series against South Africa. As per The Times of India, the all-rounder is recovering well from a quadriceps injury at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which he sustained during the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE.

4) Virat Kohli Bows Down To Jemimah Rodrigues' Standout Knock

Jemimah Rodrigues' match-winning 127* against Australia in the 2025 Women's World Cup semi-final has earned widespread praise, including from Virat Kohli. The 25-year-old's brilliant knock powered India to a five-wicket win over the defending champions. Kohli hailed her performance on X, calling it "a true display of resilience, belief, and passion" after a memorable chase against the seven-time champions.

5) Former Indian Hockey Goalie And Olympic Medallist Manuel Frederick Passes Away

Former India hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick, a bronze medallist at the 1972 Munich Olympics, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday at the age of 78. He had been battling prostate cancer for the past 10 months and is survived by two daughters.

6) Did Alyssa Healy Announce ODI Retirement After WC Loss To India?

Australia captain Alyssa Healy hinted at her possible ODI retirement after the team's heavy loss to India in the 2025 Women's World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai, saying she "won't be there" for the 2029 edition. Reflecting on the defeat, Healy admitted the team fell short despite posting 338 and struggled in the field. She added that Australia's one-day setup would evolve in the coming years, with focus now shifting to next year's T20 World Cup.

7) Ilamparthi Becomes India's 90th Chess Grandmaster

Chennai's 16-year-old Ilamparthi has become India's 90th Grandmaster after surpassing the 2500 Elo mark with an impressive performance at the Bijeljina Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Chess legend Viswanathan Anand congratulated the youngster on X, praising his remarkable achievement.

8) East Bengal-Mohun Bagan cross swords in AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group Stage Decider

Arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant go head-to-head in AIFF Super 2025 Group A decider as the winner of the match will book their place in the semis of the competition.